TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 136,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,904. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $67.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

