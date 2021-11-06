Traders Buy High Volume of Upland Software Call Options (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 260,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 127,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

