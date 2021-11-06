Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,238 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,161% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSE HGV opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

