TradeStars (TSX) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. TradeStars has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $146,446.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00082370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.31 or 0.99991164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.38 or 0.07186208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022417 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

