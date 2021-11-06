TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 263,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,466. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $869.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,981 shares of company stock valued at $643,600. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 248,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

