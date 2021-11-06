Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.49

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2986 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 101.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

