Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.49

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2986 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
