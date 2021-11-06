TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. TriMas posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after buying an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRS stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $36.90. 108,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,557. TriMas has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

