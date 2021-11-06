TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

