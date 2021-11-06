Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triterras by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter worth $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

