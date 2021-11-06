Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,906,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,546,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

