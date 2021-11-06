Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KDP. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

