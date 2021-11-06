Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $649,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,383 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amcor were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.14 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

