Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.