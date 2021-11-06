Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

