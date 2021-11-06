Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:GCP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.