Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nelnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Nelnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNI opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

