Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,341 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,504,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.48%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.