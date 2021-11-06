Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 7,220 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

