Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $695,000 Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 705,532 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 999.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 725,739 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

