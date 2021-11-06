Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$51.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$11.97 and a one year high of C$50.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -25.59%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

