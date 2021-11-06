Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.30 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.