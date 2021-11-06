Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to “Sell” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TKC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of Hold.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC opened at $4.32 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.