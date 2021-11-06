Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.
NYSE:TRQ opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
