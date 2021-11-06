Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 436,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

