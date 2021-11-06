Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.71. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 3,503 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 121,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

