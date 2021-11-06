Tutti Frutti Achieves Market Cap of $86,087.17 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $86,087.17 and approximately $6,769.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

