Typhoon Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,179.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $954,471.59 and $47,179.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00083055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.60 or 1.00398998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.37 or 0.07258994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

