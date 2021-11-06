UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dynatrace worth $33,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $76.30 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 272.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.