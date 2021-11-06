UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of FirstService worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $195.90 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

