UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 121,125 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

