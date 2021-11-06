UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Webster Financial worth $28,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

NYSE WBS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

