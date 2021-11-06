UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,724.62 ($127.05).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,309 ($121.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a market cap of £144.21 billion and a PE ratio of 44.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,725.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,384.22.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

