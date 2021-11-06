UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC cut Lancashire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.