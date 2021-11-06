Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.
Shares of UAA opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
