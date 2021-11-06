Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE UA opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

