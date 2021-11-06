Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

