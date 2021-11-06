Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.57 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $11.85 or 0.00019507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00512820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016460 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00059644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

