United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. United Fire Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $22.31 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.