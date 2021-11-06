United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on December 8th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $208.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.