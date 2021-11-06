Uniti Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

