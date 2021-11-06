Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $37,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $17,540,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after acquiring an additional 813,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 694.50 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.