Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Universal Display stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.56. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

