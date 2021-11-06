Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

