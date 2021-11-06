Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,264. The company has a market capitalization of $475.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

