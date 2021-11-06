Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of UVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,264. The company has a market capitalization of $475.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.57.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
