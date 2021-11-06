Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s current price.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

UPLD stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

