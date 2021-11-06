Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $44.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

