US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.03 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 169,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,100. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

