Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.