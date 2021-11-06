Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $34.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 852,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

