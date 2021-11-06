Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 66,082 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $47,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,099,000 after acquiring an additional 263,767 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 209.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 54.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.36 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

LILAK has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

