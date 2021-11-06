Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 763,188 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 763,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.76% of Party City Holdco worth $49,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

